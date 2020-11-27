Cavaliers not overlooking talented Seminoles, despite struggles

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will be playing away from home for the first time in over a month, as the Cavaliers go on the road to take on Florida State this weekend.
UVA’s last road game was October 24th at Miami.
Since that time, they’ve won three-straight games, all at Scott Stadium, to even their record at 4-4 overall.
Florida State has been trending in the opposite direction, with three-straight losses, and a record of just 2-6 this year.
Virginia beat FSU last year, and they’ve won two of the last three in the series, but the Cavaliers say they will not overlook the Seminoles.
“The signs are all over the place that there’s improvement in my opinion,” says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “As I look now, not from the TV copy, but just, okay, what’s really happening there. You have to say the talent on the roster, and you have to say the quality of coaching, in my opinion.”
Senior linebacker Matt Gahm says, “They’ve got a lot of great talent, they’ve got a great coach, and they have athletes everywhere. I think it’ll be similar to last year. We just have to play our scheme correctly, and anticipate that they have guys who can make plays all over the field.”
Senior cornerback Nick Grant adds, “They’ve had really dynamic playmakers at quarterback, historically. They all can make plays. They always have a good running back, and naturally, by recruiting, they’re going to have some fast guys on the outside. They always have great players and I’ve seen glimpses of greatness out of all of their players.”
Virginia and Florida State will kickoff on Saturday at eight o’clock in Tallahassee.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.