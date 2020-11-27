Boar’s Head Resort’s Christmas tree lighting goes virtual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s never too early to get in the Christmas spirit, but doing so in 2020, of course, looks quite different.
While some are still working through Thanksgiving leftovers, it’s apparently already Christmas time. But instead of everyone bundling up and going out to the Boar’s Head Resort, they watched the annual tree lighting from home.
The celebrations of Christmas past had loud cheers after the lighting of the tree, as dozens gathered around the tree, taking selfies and giving hugs to Santa Claus. But the celebrations of Christmas present were held via Facebook Live. Santa and Mrs. Claus, did the countdown and lit the tree to the sounds of silence.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were no crowds and no sitting on Santa’s lap. But it was at least something to start the holiday season.
“This year as you come down, stand in front of your tree and take a moment and hold hands and remember: it’s not where you celebrate, it’s with whom,” Santa said.
The festivities will only pick up as the calendar flips to December. The next big tree lighting is on Friday, December 4 at Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination and Holiday Concert. That starts at 6 p.m. on CW29 and continues on NBC29 at 7 p.m.
