Albemarle County chef shares Thanksgiving leftover safety tips

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you have lots of leftovers still on your plate, the clock is ticking to enjoy them. A chef in Albemarle County has a few tips for how to do that, or store them safely.
Chef Phil Skipp at Shadwell’s Restaurant in Pantops says he does not keep turkey, ham, and most sides in the fridge longer than 3 to 4 days. He says the key to getting them out of the fridge without going to waste is getting creative: making something new out of the old food.
“I like to say whatever you can do with chicken you can do with turkey,” Skipp said. “My go-to is soups, I love just making soups with leftover turkey. Especially the flavor, it’s unparalleled, it just increases the flavor so much to put it in a soup. My go-to is to get turkey and dumplings, rather than chicken and dumplings, find a recipe and just sub out the turkey for chicken.”
Skipp says he also often freezes leftovers, but warns they will likely only last two months in the freezer. He also recommends making sure that whatever you are reheating reaches the proper internal temperature before you dig in.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.