UVA football sticking to protocol; avoiding Thanksgiving gatherings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA football team will be playing on the road this weekend, as the Cavaliers travel south to face Florida State.
It’s an unusual week for the ‘Hoos.
Normally, they spend the week before Thanksgiving preparing to face Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash.
For Thanksgiving, head coach Bronco Mendenhall has traditionally allowed his players who live in-state to travel home, and take teammates with them.
Any families who wanted to visit the players on Grounds, were also welcome to do so.
However, this year, they’re asking for a socially distanced holiday, in hopes of finishing out their season.
“We’ve come so far,” says Mendenhall. “I know it’s Thanksgiving, and really just trying to keep the protocols in place as best as possible. And then hopefully, provide a day, it won’t replace their families, and their mom and dads, but hopefully we can provide a day, that will help through myself and our coaches in the structure.”
Senior cornerback Nick Grant says, “I’m not going to lie, it sucks. That’s just that, but that’s the sacrifice we have to make this season. I’m not too worried about it. A lot of the other people on our team, we’re not too worried about it. Just be with each other, and show each other love.”
Virginia is scheduled to kickoff against Florida State on Saturday at eight o’clock in Tallahassee.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.