University of Virginia students, staff still on grounds receive festive Thanksgiving meal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not everyone can be with their families on Thanksgiving, but at the University of Virginia they wanted to make sure no one felt alone.
Traveling for Thanksgiving comes with its risks this year. So for those University of Virginia students and staff not at home with family for the holiday, there is some comfort food served up at their home away from home.
“Creating a place where they can be together and not be isolated on a holiday I think is just really important,” said Shelby Gibson, a case manager in the Office of the Dean of Students.
On Thanksgiving, Gibson was on grounds sharing a meal with fellow ‘Hoos. One of them is first-year student Robert Chen Bao.
“It is also important for them to spend some time with family, but they choose to stay with us,” he said.
Chen Bao’s family is in China, so he enjoyed the food cooked by UVA Dine Executive Chef David Mason.
“[We have] brined and slow-roasted turkeys, the mashed potatoes, we got cranberry orange relish,’ Mason said.
Many of the ingredients for his dishes are local or regional.
“All of those recipes are, you know straight from my mom, the kind of food that I grew up eating and I think that fits in very well with what we’re trying to present today, which is a family-style feast,” Mason said.
“It gives the atmosphere of friendship and family, extended family, here at UVA,” Chen Bao said.
This is the second year UVA Dine has partnered with UVA’s Food Insecurity Resource Group to hold this community meal. Gibson hopes it will continue.
“Students have really become part of our family, our community, so it’s really just a natural thing for us to be part of our community even on a holiday.”
