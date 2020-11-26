Transfers make immediate impact in UVA’s season opening win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team started its season with a win, as the Cavaliers trounced Towson 89-54 on Wednesday.
Two of the biggest stars, were playing their first-ever game for the ‘Hoos.
Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III combined to score forty points in UVA’s season opening win.
They’re both transfers, but in much different situations.
Hauser had to redshirt last season, after transferring from Marquette.
“All of last year I was chomping at the bit, to get back on the court, and play with these guys,” says Hauser, “and it’s just a relief to be back out there, playing with my new teammates.”
While Hauser had a year to prepare for the moment, Murphy, who transferred from Rice over the summer, only learned the day before the game that he was granted a waiver by the NCAA to play immediately.
Murphy says, “Coach (Tony Bennett) told me outside of the group. When he told me I just started smiling from ear to ear, and you couldn’t really see, because I had my mask on. But me and coach Bennett, we had a nice, nice time as well.
Bennett says, “This is my 12th year at Virginia, and whenever you see guys, the first time they’re wearing the Virginia uniform, and they get to play in a game, that’s really special. So I appreciate that. No matter if it’s a walk-on, or anybody, so I really enjoyed that part of it.”
It’d be hard not to enjoy the offense, as well.
Hauser scored 19 points, and grabbed eight rebounds.
Murphy had a game-high 21 off the bench, while making 6-of-8 three-pointers.
Virginia hit fifteen three-pointers, as a team.
Bennett says, “Everybody likes to shoot the three, but as long as the ball moves, and it’s a good-timed shot, we’ll take it.”
“I’ve been able to shoot the ball for a very long time in my life,” says Murphy, “so it doesn’t really shock me. I just have to stay consistent with my mechanics, and that’s just something I can do.”
Hauser adds, “I think it was kind of a relief, knowing we can do that type of thing. It’s exciting to see. It’s fun to play when you’re making shots, but we just have to keep getting better.”
Virginia will be back in action against San Francisco on Friday at 11:30 AM in Connecticut.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.