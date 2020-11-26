Tennessee boy and woman killed in single vehicle crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 6-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman, both from Tennessee, died after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 at the 287 mile marker in Shenandoah County at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to Virginia State Police, a 2013 Kia Sorento driven by 31-year-old Brittany A. Toy of Jackson, Miss., went off the road and overturned several times. Toy had serious injuries and was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
A 6-year-old boy of Kingsport, Tenn., was a passenger in the car. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt but was in a booster seat.
A second passenger, 50-year-old Carmelita R. Samples of Kingsport, Tenn., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she later died. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Two passengers, a 41-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The woman was wearing a seat belt, the man was not.
Toy was charged with reckless driving.
Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the crash. A crash reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.