Tennessee boy and woman killed in single vehicle crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County

Traffic backed up on Interstate 81 following the accident. (Source: WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom | November 26, 2020 at 10:29 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 1:16 PM

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 6-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman, both from Tennessee, died after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 at the 287 mile marker in Shenandoah County at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2013 Kia Sorento driven by 31-year-old Brittany A. Toy of Jackson, Miss., went off the road and overturned several times. Toy had serious injuries and was taken to Winchester Medical Center.

A 6-year-old boy of Kingsport, Tenn., was a passenger in the car. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt but was in a booster seat.

A second passenger, 50-year-old Carmelita R. Samples of Kingsport, Tenn., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she later died. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Two passengers, a 41-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The woman was wearing a seat belt, the man was not.

Toy was charged with reckless driving.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the crash. A crash reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.

