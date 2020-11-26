Several Charlottesville-area restaurants serve guests on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people decided not to do the cooking themselves this Thanksgiving. Several local establishments like the Boar’s Head Inn and the Clifton Inn were open and serving a Thanksgiving feast for their guests.
One couple we talked to had originally planned to be with family on Thursday but opted not to due to the pandemic. They instead chose the Clifton Inn because of their great past experiences there.
“Our children are not at home with us here in Virginia. They’re married and have their own families,” Michael Dixon, who dined at the Clifton with his wife Alison, said. “Our son is in Houston, our daughter and her family are in Knoxville, and with everything that’s going on, we’re just not able to travel and see them right now. So we decided that having the experiences we’ve had here before, this would be a great place to come.”
Michael and Alison also raved about the menu and chefs at Clifton Inn.
