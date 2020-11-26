Salvation Army holds Thanksgiving lunch for hundreds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of people in need got a full plate and one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
The Salvation Army held its annual Thanksgiving lunch, but not in the usual way. Workers prepared all the favorites, including turkey and pumpkin pie, but turned the entire event into to-go affair. Volunteers packed two meals for everyone: one for lunch and one for dinner.
“It does my heart well,” Salvation Army’s Brenda Smith said. “I have a big family and I love to sit around, and reminisce, and have a dinner together, and we just want that for everyone.”
Organizers say they prepared more than 250 meals in total.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.