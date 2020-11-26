Not As Warm, But Still Mild Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Happy Thanksgiving! It was a beautiful and pleasantly mild day. While not as warm Friday, still mild for late November. Temperatures overnight in the upper 30s to mid 40s and some patchy fog developing. Friday not as warm , but still mild, most in the low 60s. A weak and dry cold front passing across the region Friday night, will cool temperatures down a bit more for this weekend. Mostly sunny Saturday with clouds increasing on Sunday, but dry.
A new storm developing to our south will impact us by Monday. This will make for a wet day to end November and turning windy. The storm is expected to track to our northwest, but on the backside of the storm, windy and sharply colder temperatures will arrive for Tuesday into the middle of next week, just in time to start December. The Ohio Valley, Allegheny Mountains, Great Lakes and interior Northeast will see snow from this storm next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog late, cooling to the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, mild and pleasant, but not as warm. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday night: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Monday: Rain, turning windy, falling temps later in the day. Highs in the 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Colder, Windy, Variable clouds. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the 40s.Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
