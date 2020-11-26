Improving Thanksgiving Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early morning rain showers exit to the east. Trending drier, milder and sunnier. It’ll be breezy at times. Temperatures nearing 70 degrees across central Virginia early this afternoon.
Cooling overnight with patchy fog. Most areas remain above freezing.
Fine Friday weather for shoppers. Pleasant conditions during the afternoon Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Tracking a new storm system due into town Monday! It will spread rain over the region for the last day of November. It will become sharply colder with a blustery wind for the first couple days of December. Snow will fly over the mountains to our west and over the Ohio Valley.
Thanksgiving Day: Becoming partly sunny, drier, milder and breezy. Highs 65 to 70 degrees.
Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog late, cooling to the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Pleasant and dry. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday night: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Monday: Rainy with highs in the 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Colder winds with highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the 40s.
