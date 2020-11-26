Here are the metrics area health officials will look at post-Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 cases are expected to tick up after the Thanksgiving holiday, which means local governments, schools, and health departments will keep a close eye on community health in the coming weeks.
Jessica Coughlin, the emergency coordinator for the Thomas Jefferson Health District, says it will be helpful to monitor the percent positivity rate, especially in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
“Looking at the case incidence rate and the percent positivity is really going to be the most accurate,” she said. “Student testing will be minimal. They’re still going to offer it but it’s not going to be the dorm testing and the wastewater testing and all that we’ve seen for several months. So those metrics will be much more accurate.”
During the last five months, Thomas Jefferson Health District’s percent positivity rate rose to its highest mask one week after July 4. Health officials have their fingers crossed that won’t happen again.
