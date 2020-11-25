UVA Women fall to UCF in basketball season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Women’s Basketball Team had their season opener today in Orlando, taking on University of Central Florida.
Sophomore Meg Jefferson led the Cavaliers with eight points. Freshman Deja Bristol had a team-high eight rebounds.
But, the Lady Cavs went almost 15 minutes without scoring a single point in the second half, falling the UCF 60-34.
The team is scheduled to be back in action Sunday against East Carolina.
