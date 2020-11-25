UVA Center for Politics, Miller Center weigh in on the presidential transition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - President-elect Joe Biden is moving full steam ahead with the transition, but President Donald Trump will remain in office until January 20, meaning he still holds the full powers of the presidency.
From NBC News reports that Pres. Trump plans to issue a flurry of pardons - including one to his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to the firing of top officials at the Pentagon - the experts are weighing in: Former managing director at The Brookings Institution and current director and CEO of the Miller Center at the University of Virginia, William Antholis, said the most disturbing action he’s seen Trump take is within the Department of Defense.
“Non-confirmed officials are acting in acting capacity without having gone through the proper vetting that comes with congressional approval,” Antholis said.
He says these actions could have dire consequences: “They may not be well-versed enough in all the threats facing the United States to protect us, but the second is that they might actually begin an operation that is not properly vetted,” Antholis said.
UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says while Trump not conceding to Biden does not carry any legal significance, it will hurt Biden’s ability to unify the country.
“He is hobbling the incoming president-elect. He knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s doing that because in his mind at least, he sees himself trying to become the next Grover Cleveland and get a nonconsecutive term in 2024,” Sabato said.
It is being reported the president is considering a pardon for Flynn and other allies. While issuing pardons is something presidents of both parties typically do before leaving office, Sabato says this would be different.
“He has pardoned individuals who in almost any sense of the term pardon didn’t deserve it, people who have committed crimes mainly in Trump’s service, Michael Flynn would be another example,” he said.
Antholis says rest assured, there are safeguards in place to prevent a crisis, especially now that the General Services Administration says the transition can begin, allowing the Biden-Harris transition team to receive national security briefings and more.
“The one other safeguard are the uniformed personnel in the Pentagon who are very careful about being simply steered around by political actors,” he said.
The president-elect will receive his first presidential daily briefing on Monday, November 30.
