Tracking Rain and Wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds overhead have kept the temperature from getting too cold this morning. Remaining mostly cloudy ahead of a dynamic storm system moving over the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valley today. Most areas stay dry through sunset.
It’ll turn more breezy with widespread rain arriving overnight into early Thanksgiving morning. A half inch or less of rain expected.
Rain quickly exits Thanksgiving morning. Trending drier, breezy and milder during the day. High temperatures over central Virginia will be near 70 degrees in the afternoon.
Dry weather will persist Friday into the weekend. Along with near or above average daytime high temperatures.
Watching the progress of another storm system developing along the Gulf Coast Sunday night into Monday. This weather maker will spread rain over the region on Monday.
Turing blustery and colder for the first couple days of December!
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and dry for now. South breeze. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday overnight: Rain arrives. Breezy with near steady temperatures in the 50s.
Thanksgiving Day: Early rain showers exit. Becoming drier, milder and breezy. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the lower 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the 40s. Rain arrives overnight Sunday.
Monday: Rain and breezy. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Blustery and colder. Highs in the 40s.
