Thanksgiving meal prep is underway at the Salvation Army

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a busy day at the Salvation Army in Charlottesville as folks prepare to feed over 200 people in the area on Thanksgiving.
People were in the kitchen early Wednesday, November 25, slicing turkeys and prepping pies to give out to those who need a meal on Thursday.
Normally, people can come inside and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with others, but this year will look a little different: They will be giving away carry-out Thanksgiving meals for people instead of allowing people inside.
“We’re doing a lot of to-go containers because they can’t eat here, and I say we probably do about 280 because it’s all to-go,” Charlottesville Salvation Army Kitchen Supervisor Barbra Bellamy said.
The Salvation Army on Ridge Street will be giving out Thanksgiving meals on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.