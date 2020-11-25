5 students at Woodbrook Elementary School test positive for COVID-19

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Five students at Woodbrook Elementary School have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to families and parents by the school’s principal, Kristen Williams.
The email, which was sent on Wednesday evening, also shared that those five students will be isolated at home for at least 10 days, following public health guidance.
Students from four classes are quarantining, and those classrooms will continue learning virtually.
An earlier Wednesday email from Williams said the students were “exposed outside of the school setting.”
“The local health department is in the process of contact tracing to identify anyone who was in close contact with these students while they were potentially contagious,” the email reads.
Williams urges the school’s community to continue monitoring for symptoms, including, but not limited to, fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, or new loss of taste or smell. If anyone is experiencing those symptoms they are urged to contact their healthcare provider.
The exposure comes just a day after Albemarle County Public Schools shared which metrics it will be monitoring in case a move back to Stage 1 is necessary.
According to ACPS, only two students had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday. Since September 8, 14 staff members and four contractors have also contracted the virus.
