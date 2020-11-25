Some Rain Late - Into Early Thanksgiving Day Morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some scattered showers developing before Midnight, with more rain during the overnight and early Thanksgiving Day morning. Overall rain amounts a quarter to half an inch. Still some showers around daybreak, then gradual clearing, breezy and turning mild for Thanksgiving Day afternoon.
Dry weather Friday into the weekend. Along with above average daytime high temperatures. Another storm system taking shape to our south will bring rain back to the region by early Monday.This storm is likely to bring more heavier rain amounts and temperatures will turn chilly as this storm departs. Turning windy and colder as we move into the first couple days of December.
Tonight: Showers to steadier rain late and overnight. Breezy with near steady temperatures in the 50s.
Thanksgiving Day: Early rain showers exit. Gradual clearing, mild and breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows in the lower 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the 40s. Rain arrives overnight Sunday.
Monday: Rain and breezy. Highs 50s, falling into the 40s by afternoon. Turning windy. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, windy and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s.
