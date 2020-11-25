Short-handed JMU holds off Mount St. Mary’s in season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team defeated Mount St. Mary’s, 69-55, in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.
Sophomore forward Rayne Tucker led JMU with 16 points and 18 rebounds. Freshman guard Jamia Hazell scored 18 points in her college debut while sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson chipped in 12 points for the Dukes, who were limited to just nine players in the game due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the program.
JMU is scheduled to host Buffalo next Monday (Nov. 30) at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
