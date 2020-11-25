Pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday restauraunt business down this year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving usually means business is booming for local restaurants. But due to the pandemic, this year is a different story.
Restaurants in downtown Charlottesville say business is down dramatically compared to this time last year.
One of the owners of Orzo Kitchen and Wine Bar on West Main Street told us they usually see a dip in business when students leave for the holidays, but nothing compared to this year.
“With students not projected to come back until February, and with the Governor’s newest restrictions, I think we’re seeing the fallout of that,” Ken Wooten, a co-owner of Orzo Restaurant, said. “Today is typically a big travel day for people, and we have seen a number of curbside orders tonight, so we do that in conjunction to dine-in, but we’re seeing far fewer customers than we have in the past.”
Wooten adds that one of the best ways people can support local restaurants right now is to either order curbside takeout or buy gift cards.
