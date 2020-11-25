Murphy scores 21 in debut; UVA downs Towson 89-54 in season opener

Head coach Tony Bennett says, “We found out yesterday before a practice that Trey [Murphy III] received his waiver to play, so we were so thankful for that, and excited. Sam’s [Hauser] been patient, and sat out last year, and made the most of his redshirt year, and his maturity showed on the floor. Obviously, we shot the ball well, and did some good things, but great having them, you could see our depth and it was, you know, a nice outing. I was so happy.”