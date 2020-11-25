Murphy scores 21 in debut; UVA downs Towson 89-54 in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Trey Murphy III came off the bench to score a game-high 21 points, and the #4 UVA men’s basketball team defeated Towson 89-54 in its season opener on Wednesday in Uncasville, CT.
Murphy was not expected to play this season, after transferring from Rice, but the 6-foot-9 junior received a late waiver from the NCAA, and made 6-of-8 three-pointers in his debut.
“It was just really exciting to play,” says Murphy. “We’re playing against each other for so long. We had been going at it for about four months or so. And it was just fun to play against other guys, and play with my teammates. So that was the main thing.”
Sam Hauser was also playing his first game with the ‘Hoos, as he had to redshirt last season, after transferring from Marquette.
Hauser scored 19 points, while making 6-of-8 shots from the field, including 3-of-3 from three-point range.
He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds, while dishing out three assists.
Hauser’s 17 points in the 1st half nearly matched the Tigers’ output, as UVA led 42-19 at halftime.
“I mean all of last year I was chomping at the bit to get back on the court, and play with these guys,” says Hauser, “and it’s a relief to be back out there playing with my new teammates. There was a lot of emotions running through my head yesterday, and this morning before the game, but I’m just excited that we’re able to play.”
Head coach Tony Bennett says, “We found out yesterday before a practice that Trey [Murphy III] received his waiver to play, so we were so thankful for that, and excited. Sam’s [Hauser] been patient, and sat out last year, and made the most of his redshirt year, and his maturity showed on the floor. Obviously, we shot the ball well, and did some good things, but great having them, you could see our depth and it was, you know, a nice outing. I was so happy.”
Jay Huff chipped in 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including two 3-pointers, and the senior also blocked three shots.
Freshmen Reece Beekman (3), Jabri Abdur-Rahim (3), and Kadin Shedrick (2) each tallied the first points of their collegiate careers.
Eleven different players scored for Virginia in the win.
UVA (1-0) is scheduled to take on San Francisco in its second game of the Bubbleville showcase on Friday at 11:30 AM.
