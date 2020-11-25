HPD investigating death at Emerald Drive home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a man’s death inside a home on Emerald Drive.
HPD says first responders were called out to the home around 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, for a report of a 46-year-old man found unconscious inside.
Officials say the man was later announced deceased and that hazmat teams were called out to the scene due to a chemical odor inside. They later determined the home to be safe.
The victim will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for further assessment.
The Harrisonburg Police Department believes to be an isolated incident with no risk to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.