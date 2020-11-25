Here’s what it would take for Albemarle County to move back to virtual learning

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - As coronavirus cases rise across much of the United States, Albemarle County Public Schools are discussing what it would take to move completely back to virtual learning.
It’s been two weeks since ACPS welcomed thousands of students back into its buildings, but because of rising cases, the schools decided they needed a cautionary plan.
“We haven’t talked a great deal about what would do the opposite,” said Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for county schools. “What would restrict students in schools?”
He’s now talking about that possibility after COO Rosalyn Schmitt sent out a letter on Tuesday outlining what it would take to revert back to Stage 1 without school board approval.
Among the metrics picked: the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days in Albemarle County. If that number exceeds 200, they would move back in stages. Right now, that number is around 140.
Another metric being monitored is the percentage of positive tests.
“We actually lowered that from 10% to 8% taking into effect that the UVA presence and the impact that UVA testing strategy can have on our numbers,” Giaramita said.
We asked him how important it was to get these guidelines out before Thanksgiving.
“A lot of public health experts are telling us that holidays always introduces a new element of risk to transmission,” he said. “It’s in that spirit that we have this open communication.”
Giaramita knows many kids want to be in school, and he gives them credit.
“Teachers have told us all along kids are very resilient,” he said. “And they follow directions really well. That’s exactly what I’ve seen in schools.”
As of Tuesday, ACPS has seen just over 20 positive cases between students and staff. But that number is expected to grow. Late Wednesday, families and staff at Woodbrook Elementary School received notice of five positive COVID cases among students and four total classrooms in quarantine.
The entire Thomas Jefferson Health District has not recorded a percent positivity rate of over eight percent since July. But that spike came just one week after the July 4th holiday.
