Greene Co. restaurant bringing families in need together one turkey at a time

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic has left many people without jobs, making it hard to put together a Thanksgiving meal. But one restaurant in Greene County is helping keep the tradition alive.
“I’ve been out of work for a while. I was hoping to get my family together this year for Thanksgiving dinner and it’s finally going to happen. It’s been five years,” Regina Roach said.
Roach says she lost her job at the beginning of the pandemic and then lost her mother in June. But even in a year filled with hardships, she was able to find a way to bring her family together for the holidays with a little help.
“I called my son and I was like Thanksgiving dinner is going to be here this year,” Roach said.
Roach is one of dozens who will receive a free turkey thanks to The Wolf’s Fixins Barbecue.
“It’s a small community and without them we wouldn’t be here, so we want to be here for them when they feel they need it as well,” owner Keith Simmons said.
With the help of a few donations and some money out of his own pocket, Simmons is smoking dozens of turkeys all to bring families together.
“I said hey if we’re doing turkeys for people who want to order them, why not offer them to people who need them right now,” Simmons said.
Once Simmons posted the initiative on his Facebook page, the response was overwhelming.
“I wasn’t anticipating doing 10. Ten turned into 15, and that turned into 20 and I’ve got this thing full. It can cook 700 pounds at a time,” Simmons said.
When it’s time for Roach to sit down with her family to eat the turkey, she will have one more reason to be thankful.
“Keith is amazing and I’ll be able to get my family together and have a Thanksgiving dinner,” Roach said.
Going forward, Simmons hopes to set up an organization to help families not just during the holidays, but all year round.
