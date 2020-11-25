Dukes dominate Limestone in Atlantic Union Bank Center opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team opened the 2020-2021 season with an 89-55 win over Limestone University Wednesday afternoon. The game was the first-ever contest in the Atlantic Union Bank Center and the debut for JMU first-year head coach Mark Byington.
Freshman forward Justin Amadi led JMU in scoring with 16 points and delivered a few thunderous dunks for the Dukes. Six different players scored in double-figures for JMU with senior guard Matt Lewis and junior guard Vado Morse each chipping in 13 points.
The Dukes are scheduled to return to action Friday (Nov. 27) afternoon when JMU welcomes Norfolk State to Harrisonburg for a 12 p.m. tip-off.
