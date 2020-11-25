CHO reminding travelers to get to airport early for Thanksgiving holiday

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) is only seeing about half the number of passengers it typically would see around the Thanksgiving holiday.
CHO said Wednesday, November 25, that it is seeing an increase in travelers as the holiday season is beginning. Airport officials say they really started seeing the increase last Thursday, and the Thanksgiving holiday is possibly their busiest time of the year so arrive with plenty of time to catch your flight
“We still recommend the 90 minutes, because we are seeing that increase. We want to make sure they have plenty of time to get checked in through security and then on their way,” CHO Marketing Specialist Stewart Key said.
Key wants to remind those using CHO to remember to wear your masks and maintain social distancing, and to remind folks they are being diligent with cleaning and sanitizing. Passengers can check the status of thier flights at gocho.com
