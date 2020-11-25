Charlottesville man arrested in connection with Albemarle Co. murder

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested a Charlottesville man in connection with a murder investigation.
The Albemarle County Police Department announced Wednesday, November 25, that officers arrested 58-year-old James Elliott Fitch earlier in the day.
Fitch was wanted for second-degree murder. Investigators believe he is responsible for the death of 55-year-old Yvette Finch. Police found her body in the 5400 block of Wingspread Lane over the weekend.
