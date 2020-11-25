Charlottesville man arrested in connection with Albemarle Co. murder

Charlottesville man arrested in connection with Albemarle Co. murder
James Elliott Fitch (Source: ACPD)
By NBC29 Newsroom | November 25, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 3:50 PM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested a Charlottesville man in connection with a murder investigation.

The Albemarle County Police Department announced Wednesday, November 25, that officers arrested 58-year-old James Elliott Fitch earlier in the day.

Fitch was wanted for second-degree murder. Investigators believe he is responsible for the death of 55-year-old Yvette Finch. Police found her body in the 5400 block of Wingspread Lane over the weekend.

RELATED: ACPD searching for suspect in murder investigation

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.