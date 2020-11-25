CAT worker tests positive for COVID-19

Per Governor Northam’s Executive Order Amended Number 63 (November, 2020), CAT requires all riders ages 5 and up to wear a face covering while riding CAT buses or on transit property. Since March 12, 2020, CAT has taken steps to protect the health of our drivers, supervisors, and passengers. These steps include: issuing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all personnel and patrons; enhancing daily cleaning efforts with CDC-recommended products; encouraging social distancing; encouraging the wearing of face coverings; and modifying our service model while maintaining Lifeline service connections to the community.CAT acknowledges that public transportation is an essential function to the region and is necessary for transit-dependent individuals who need to travel during this global pandemic. CAT takes great pride in knowing that we provide a critical service that connects medical facilities, employment centers, grocery stores, and food banks. We will continue to place a priority on regular cleaning and to professionally deep clean all CAT vehicles every weekend.