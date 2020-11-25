CAT worker tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit announced Tuesday another employee tested positive for COVID-19. This is CAT’s third case.
The individual is on administrative leave, and monitoring and testing for other employees is still in place.
CAT has enacted a number of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including PPE and mask use, social distancing, and increased cleaning measures.
City of Charlottesville Press Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 25, 2020
CAT Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, Biweekly Testing Program Remains Active
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) was informed that another employee tested positive for COVID-19. This marks CAT’s third confirmed case. In accordance with City of Charlottesville policy, the individual has been placed on administrative leave and will remain out of work for a minimum of 14 days. CAT’s biweekly COVID-19 monitoring program remains active and provides testing for all employees.
In order to alleviate concern regarding the safety and well-being of our residents and patrons, CAT is releasing this statement to inform and reassure the community that CAT is actively committed to providing clean, safe, and reliable public transportation.
Per Governor Northam’s Executive Order Amended Number 63 (November, 2020), CAT requires all riders ages 5 and up to wear a face covering while riding CAT buses or on transit property. Since March 12, 2020, CAT has taken steps to protect the health of our drivers, supervisors, and passengers. These steps include: issuing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all personnel and patrons; enhancing daily cleaning efforts with CDC-recommended products; encouraging social distancing; encouraging the wearing of face coverings; and modifying our service model while maintaining Lifeline service connections to the community.CAT acknowledges that public transportation is an essential function to the region and is necessary for transit-dependent individuals who need to travel during this global pandemic. CAT takes great pride in knowing that we provide a critical service that connects medical facilities, employment centers, grocery stores, and food banks. We will continue to place a priority on regular cleaning and to professionally deep clean all CAT vehicles every weekend.
In the unfortunate event that more CAT employees test positive for COVID-19, service reductions or the suspension of routes may be necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our region. With the frequency and convenience of on-site COVID-19 testing, our transit agency is equipped to mitigate any additional incidents of COVID-19. We will continue to remain vigilant and strive to ensure that your service goes uninterrupted.
Please assist CAT in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, wearing a protective mask when in public, practicing safe social distancing, and riding transit for essential travel only. The safety and well-being of our staff, passengers, and community is paramount. Together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19.
