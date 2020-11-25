Bars, breweries, fans kick off UVA basketball season under COVID-19 precautions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Men’s Basketball may be back, but it is not your typical opening day for bars that support the reigning national champions. COVID-19 guidelines linger, making it difficult for both fans and businesses, but many are still going all out for the Virginia Cavaliers.
“It’s opening day for the Hoos, we’re doing whatever we can to support them,” Owner of Pro Re Nata John Schoeb said. “It’s a weird world out there, they’re still national champs but we’re in COVID.”
At Pro Re Nata, the taps are flowing and the doors are open for game-day, but last year looked a lot different.
“Boy, for a UVA-Duke game we would have hundreds and hundreds of people,” Schoeb said. “It’s opening day, it’s new, but when Duke plays UVA, we’re gonna have a good crowd if the state regulations allow it.”
Schoeb says they opened hours early for Hoos fans.
“Normally, we open up at 3 or 4 p.m. on Wednesdays,” he said. “But because of the game, I came in today to get streaming on the big screen here and put out a post saying come out early and support the Hoos.”
Pro Re Nata has multiple televisions to prepare for possible crowds.
“We’ve got TVs inside, TVs outside, socially distanced,” Schoeb said. “Everybody’s trying really hard to follow the guidelines and keep everybody safe.”
Over at Kardinal Hall, UVA fan Kenny Gaspa is supporting the Hoos from afar.
“I’m out here with my buddies just watching the UVA game, just being able to cheer them on still even though we’re not gonna be there,” he said.
He is no stranger to the challenges COVID-19 presents to local businesses. “Being in the industry myself, I like to be out and supporting our local businesses,” he said.
While many things have changed for the worse in 2020, Gaspa says UVA hoops is one of the only things that keeps getting better.
“They’re gonna be outstanding to watch,” he said. “It’s going to be a display of athleticism, hard work and just absolute domination.”
The opening game streamed on FloSports, making it tricky for some to watch. UVA’s next match-up against San Francisco will air on ESPN at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
