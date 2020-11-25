Augusta Co. schools prepare meals for 33rd annual Thanksgiving Project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta County schools are spreading the holiday spirit through the 33rd annual Thanksgiving Project.
“I was actually calling the Salvation Army to let them know that we weren’t going to be able to do this year because of COVID. And after they explained the need, it kind of overwhelmed me that the actual need is three times more than what it was last year,” Scott Cash, a special education teacher at Fort Defiance High School, said.
So, schools started fundraising to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in the Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro areas. Their goal was $6,000.
“The community was unbelievable this year, unlike any years in the past, and I think that’s because of what’s going on right now and it shows that there are people out there who care. This year we were able to raise almost $8,000,” Cash said.
Almost $8,000 to feed 500 families, totaling nearly 1,500 people, and give them the chance to create memories together.
“The tradition of Thanksgiving is cooking a meal with your family, and we felt that giving them a meal that they could cook the recipe together would make the season more meaningful,” Cash said.
But instead of delivering the meals to people’s homes this year, they’ll mainly be doing a drive-thru at Fort Defiance High School from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
“When you pull up, you’re going to give us a name at the end of the parking lot, and you’re going to come down the bus lane, and you’re going to come right here in front of the cafeteria doors, and you’re going to have a meal handed to you through your window. No contact,” Cash said.
He added the meal distributors will have their temperatures checked, everyone will wear a mask and gloves and stay 6 feet apart.
There were a few deliveries made on Wednesday for special exceptions.
Cash said he is very thankful and appreciative of the community, noting they couldn’t have done it without their help.
