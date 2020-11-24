UVA Health pulmonologist offers Thanksgiving safety tips

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanksgiving is usually a time when family and friends come together to enjoy turkey, stuffing, and desserts. Now, a pulmonologist with UVA Health wants to make sure you enjoy the holiday safely.
Dr. Catherine Bonham says the best way to maintain social distancing while celebrating the holiday is to limit the size of your gathering. A smaller crowd means less potential to spread the virus.
She says if you are inviting people over consider putting everyone in different rooms or move tables outside if weather permits.
Bonham says it is imperative that you not attend any events if you are feeling under the weather or have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus. The doctor also stresses the importance of wearing a mask, saying it is one reason healthcare providers across the country have largely stayed healthy while treating patients.
“Masks do block larger droplets from people that they create when they talk or when they laugh, or certainly when anyone sneezes. So, it protects both the wearer and the people around you,” Bonham said.
Dr. Bonham says we should practice the same guidelines for holidays in December, but says based on a projected vaccine distribution, things may be more normal by late summer 2021.
