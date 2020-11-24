Tracking Showers Late Wednesday night - Thanksgiving Morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds will develop Wednesday ahead of the next storm system moving into the Mississippi Valley. This storm will track to our northwest, but bring us rain late Wednesday night and into Thanksgiving Day morning Currently, rain amounts look to average around or less than a half inch. Late morning into the afternoon, some clearing and turning mild with highs in the 60s to near 70. Especially if the rain moves out and sun breaks through sooner.