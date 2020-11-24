Tracking Showers Late Wednesday night - Thanksgiving Morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds will develop Wednesday ahead of the next storm system moving into the Mississippi Valley. This storm will track to our northwest, but bring us rain late Wednesday night and into Thanksgiving Day morning Currently, rain amounts look to average around or less than a half inch. Late morning into the afternoon, some clearing and turning mild with highs in the 60s to near 70. Especially if the rain moves out and sun breaks through sooner.
A dry Black Friday and start to the weekend expected with temperatures backing down. Another storm may impact us with more rain late Sunday into Monday of next week. Trending much cooler as we move into the first week of December next week.
Tonight: Variable clouds and chilly. Lows mid 30 to upper 30s.
Wednesday: Turning mostly cloudy. Dry during the day. Highs in the 50s.
Wednesday night: Rain showers arrive late and mainly overnight. Breezy. Lows around 50.
Thanksgiving, Thursday: Rain showers in the morning. Trending drier and milder by the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the 60s to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Night rain possible. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 40.
Monday: Rain likely, falling temperatures and windy. Highs lower 50s falling into the 40s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, windy and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.
