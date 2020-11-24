Tracking Next Rain Maker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a chilly start to Tuesday with areas of frost, expect hazy sun with seasonable temperatures. A light south breeze with a few more clouds arrive overnight. Most areas remain above freezing.
Tracking a developing storm system over the Mississippi Valley. It will spread more clouds and pick up the breeze later on Wednesday. Remaining dry until overnight Wednesday. Breezy with rain showers into Thanksgiving morning. The rain looks to exit to the east by Thanksgiving afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees! Especially if the rain moves out and sun breaks through faster. About a half inch or less of rain is projected.
Milder than average and dry on Friday and Saturday for shoppers.
A little cooler on Sunday.
Tracking more rain for next Monday.
Trending cooler for the first couple days of December.
Tuesday: Filtered sun with some high level cirrus clouds overhead. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 35 to 40 degrees.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and dry during the day. Highs in the 50s.
Wednesday night: Rain showers arrive, mainly overnight. Lows lower 50s and breezy.
Thanksgiving, Thursday: Rain showers in the morning. Trending drier and milder in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the 60s to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 40.
Monday: Rain is more likely. Highs lower 50s.
