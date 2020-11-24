Snow days are here to stay, according to Albemarle, Charlottesville school districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even in a school year that has traded classrooms and books for kitchen tables and laptops, two school districts in central Virginia say that snow days are here to stay.
With schools moving learning online due to the pandemic, many students fear that “snow dances,” anxiously waiting for the first flakes to fall, waking up early for the cancellation news, and even snow days themselves were a thing of the past. Albemarle County Public Schools says not so fast.
“We’ll always have snow days for adverse weather,” ACPS Spokesperson Helen Dunn said.
Even though virtual learning would allow students to log on despite the snow in theory, the chance of power outages, or icy roads for students traveling to virtual learning centers, means some students could fall behind.
“We’re always going to have variables that we just can’t control when it comes to weather,” Dunn explained. “It’s all, really, for us about keeping things equitable for all of our students. So, we want to make sure that we account for the possibility of a power outage in the snow, or something like that.”
In a statement, Charlottesville City Schools says for those reasons, and issues like teachers coming into school to teach from the district’s network and transportation for special needs students – snow days aren’t going anywhere for them, either. ACPS also points out – especially in future years – going virtual will not be as simple as flipping a switch.
“If a teacher is not anticipating doing that, you know that that’s not something that you can just wake up and say, ‘Oh, it’s snowed, I guess I’ll just lead a virtual classroom,’” Dunn said. “Instead, there’s planning, there’s a lot of work that goes into that. It’s not easy just to get that off the ground overnight.
More than that, with snow days providing an opportunity for students to get outside, ACPS it’s a key experience it doesn’t want kids to miss out on.
“We see snow days is an important part of just sort of student development,” Dunn explained.
