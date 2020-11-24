Police: Person dies after plane crashes into garage

MIDDLESEX, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died after a plane crashed into a garage Tuesday morning.
At approximately 9:35 a.m., state police were called to investigate an airplane crash at the 1270 block of North End Road in Deltaville.
“It’s really just an unfortunate situation,” said Sergeant Michelle Anaya, Virginia State Police. “It will be a process to identify the victim as we need to collected DNA of the identified deceased.”
According to the investigation, a fixed-wing aircraft struck a garage-type structure causing it to be engulfed in flames. Police say one person has died and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
One neighbor describes the crash as something out of a movie. Sondra Englar was inside her home when she felt the ground shake beneath her feet.
“It was almost an immediate boom that shook the entire house,” Englar said. “Then there was a secondary boom, which I assume was the gas tank because the smoke changed into black and it started to smell like fuel burning and plastic.”
Other neighbors, like Phil Spencer, were not in the area when the crash happened. However, he said his family is still processing the tragedy, as the crash occurred right in his next-door neighbor’s yard.
“We came as quickly as we could, and our first thought was for that poor family,” Spencer said. “We feel so terrible for the pilot’s family, but we are relieved not a whole lot of extensive damage was done. We were lucky.”
VSA and the FAA will continue to investigate what caused the crash.
