Opponent changes for UVA Men’s Basketball season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When the reigning national champions from the University of Virginia hit the hardwood for the season opener Wednesday, they won’t be facing who they planned.
The University of Maine issued a release Tuesday pausing all winter sports activities due to COVID-19. Positive test results forced the Black Bears to pull out of the Bubbleville Tournament in Connecticut.
The ‘Hoos will now face Towson out of the Colonial Athletic Association. The Tigers announced the schedule change Tuesday afternoon.
The ‘Hoos season opener is now set to tip off at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
