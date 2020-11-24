One inmate dead, more than 300 infected amid COVID-19 outbreak at Culpeper County prison

The doctors, nurses, and medical staff are working around the clock to test and provide care to inmates during this pandemic. Offenders testing positive are placed in medical isolation so they don’t infect others. Treatment follows the department’s COVID medical guidelines. While there is no cure for COVID, we treat symptoms as they arise, just as you would in any primary care setting. We can provide many things, including oxygen, on-site. If inmates require an inpatient level of care, they are transported to a hospital.