75 nonprofits receive funds from Albemarle County’s Lift Grants

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Many organizations in central Virginia are tasked with helping people during the pandemic. From food pantries to homeless shelters, their contributions have been invaluable.
Now, they’re the ones getting some help.
The assistance came in the form of over $1.7 million in grants from Albemarle County thanks to Coronavirus relief funding through the CARES Act.
One of the beneficiaries is the nonprofit Loaves & Fishes, which has been crucial in keeping food on the tables of central Virginians during the first several months of the pandemic.
“People who are hungry and have lost their jobs and who are in lockdown because of a pandemic can’t wait for the government to help them immediately,” said Jane Colony Mills, the executive director of Loaves & Fishes.
Now, they have local government assistance to help.
“We’re in the process right now of adding a new walk-in refrigerator and freezer outside of our building,” Colony Mills said when asked what they plan to do with the money.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville also received a grant. CEO and President Dan Rosensweig told us how important it can be at this time.
“There’s a greater need for safe, decent, affordable shelter now than ever before, and all of the supports that help people not only find a place to live but stay healthy in their place,” he said.
During the pandemic, Rosensweig says Habitat has helped so many, so it’s good to have a partner in those efforts.
“When we don’t look at each other or one another as adversaries, but rather as partners, we can take the resources that exist and make sure that they end up where they’re needed most,” Rosensweig said.
This is the first time Loaves & Fishes has received money from either Albemarle County or the City of Charlottesville. Colony Mills hopes it’s not the last.
“I’m thrilled to be able to finally say we have local government funding,” she said. “And I don’t know if we’ll be able to perpetuate this in the long-run, but I’d like to think that we’ll certainly try.”
The list of the 75 nonprofits that received a grant, provided by the county, is below:
$50,001 - $100,000
- Claudius Crozet Park
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville
- JABA
- Madison House
- North Branch School
- Piedmont Housing Alliance
- Sin Barreras
$20,001 - $50,000
- Camp Holiday Trails
- Friends of the Rose Garden
- IX Art Park Foundation
- Literacy Volunteers
- Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry
- Montessori School of Charlottesville
- PACEM
- Piedmont Family YMCA
- The Center at Belvedere
- The Haven
- The Salvation Army of Charlottesville
- The Shelter for Help in Emergency
- Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless
$10,001 - $20,000
- Albemarle Housing Improvement Program
- All Blessings Flow
- All God’s Children Child Development Center
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge
- Building Goodness Foundation
- Charlottesville Free Clinic
- Child Health Partnership
- Living Free Together
- Local Energy Alliance Program
- Meals on Wheels
- OAR/Jefferson Area Community Connections
- On Our Own
- Piedmont CASA
- Piedmont Housing Alliance
- The Bridge Line
- The Bridge Ministry
- The Fountain Fund
- Yellow Door Foundation
$5,001 - $10,000
- Blue Ridge Irish Music School
- C4K (Computers for Kids)
- Center for Non-Profit Excellence
- Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development
- Charlottesville Babe Ruth League
- Charlottesville Business Innovation Council
- Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Charlottesville Venture Group
- Common Grounds Healing Arts
- Creciendo Juntos
- Foothills Child Advocacy Center
- Forge (formerly HackCville)
- Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue
- Ivy Creek Foundation
- Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
- Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center of Virginia
- Light House Studio
- Live Arts
- Municipal Band of Charlottesville
- New City Arts
- Old Crozet School Arts
- SARA (Sexual Assault Resource Agency)
- Service Dogs of Virginia
- SOCA
- The Front Porch Cville
- The Paramount Theater
- The White Pig Animal Sanctuary
- TomTom Foundation
- Twice is Nice
- Victory Hall Opera
- Virginia Basketball Academy
- Virginia Discovery Museum
- Wildrock
$5,000 or less
- By God’s Grace Mission Center
- Cville BioHub
- Georgia’s Friends
- ReadyKids
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.