MRRJ: 15 more inmates test positive for COVID-19

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) says 15 more inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.
MRRJ announced Tuesday, November 24, that targeted testing of 76 inmates - which included two housing units and inmates that have shown symptoms - resulted in the jail discovering these new cases.
Additionally, a total of now 25 officers and four nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating at home. Last week, the jail said nine officers and one nurse had the coronavirus.
MRRJ says a number of additional staff are also self-isolating pending test results.
Middle River Regional Jail says all of its inmates and staff should be tested.
Testing is set for Wednesday, November 25.
Restrictions ordered last week will remain in place, with the jail revisiting these operational changes in 30 days.
