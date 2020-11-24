More long lines at final community COVID-19 testing site before Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lines were, once again, long at the final COVID-19 testing event in Charlottesville before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Cars lined up for testing at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church for a testing event hosted by the University of Virginia Health System. The testing event comes a day after lengthy lines at another event at the Church of the Incarnation.
Those who got tested will get a call with results in less than three days.
The next community testing event hosted in the region won’t be until the Monday after Thanksgiving. Upcoming events, most of which are hosted by the Thomas Jefferson Health District are as follows:
- Monday, November 30 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Church of the Incarnation (Charlottesville)*
- Tuesday, December 1 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church (Charlottesville)*
- Tuesday, December 1 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Primary School (Standardsville)
- Wednesday, December 2 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church (Troy)
- Thursday, December 3 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Louisa Presbyterian Church (Louisa)
- Friday, December 4 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department (Charlottesville)
* = hosted by UVA Health
