Hulu series based on Roanoke author’s book to begin filming in Virginia

“Virginia continues to be a premier production hub for filmmakers seeking an authentic, film-friendly environment and a home away from home,” said Governor Northam. “It is wonderful to see this story from a Virginia author transformed from page to screen right here in our commonwealth. We are honored to host the impressive team behind this compelling and consequential project, and to play a role in putting a universal spotlight on the opioid epidemic that continues to devastate American families and communities from all walks of life.”