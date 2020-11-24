Crozet Volunteer Fire Dept. add paid staff

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Crozet Volunteer Fire Department had been an all-volunteer operation since its founding in 1910, until now. That changed on September 1, when three career paid staff joined the ranks.
The paid staff helps to fill out the department during the day shift while volunteers are typically working their paid jobs.
Chief Will Schmertzler says with the growing population in Crozet it was time to welcome career staff members to the department.
“We have actually been looking at this for years and we saw the growth around Crozet, so it was just decided that there weren’t enough volunteers locally during the daytime that we could respond with a quick response to make sure we get the job done. So we decided bring the pay people in from 6 o’clock till 6 o’clock,” the chief said.
Other benefits of having these new paid members include the department being EMS licensed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as paid staff fulfilling daily requirements so that volunteers have more time to train.
Chief Schmertzler says the fire department is still recruiting, and retaining volunteer staff, and the balance should work well of paid and volunteer staff for the future.
