Albemarle Planners vote to deny rezoning for Breezy Hill development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Planning Commission Tuesday night voted unanimously to recommend denial of the rezoning for the proposed Breezy Hill development.
The applicant asked for a rezoning of 84 acres of land off Route 250 East near Breezy Hill Lane and Running Deer Drive. The rezoning would be to allow for the building of 130 residential units.
Overall, planners felt that the rezoning application did not fit with the county’s master plan.
“Shoehorning in more development just to satisfy a total build out number that is no longer operationally feasible is not sound planning,” Rick Randolph from the Albemarle planning commission said.
Planners’ recommendation of denial will now go with the application to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.