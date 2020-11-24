ACPD searching for suspect in murder investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police now have a suspect in a murder investigation, and they are asking for help to find him.
Police want to find James Elliott Fitch. The 58-year-old from Charlottesville is wanted for second-degree murder.
Officers believe he is responsible for the death of 55-year-old Yvette Finch. Police found her body in the 5400 block of Wingspread Lane over the weekend.
Anyone with information on Fitch should call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
Albemarle County Release November 24, 2020:
James Elliott Fitch Wanted for Murder in the Second Degree
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - The Albemarle County Police Department has obtained a warrant for the arrest of James Elliott Fitch, age 58, of Charlottesville.
Fitch is wanted for murder in the second degree in relation to the homicide on Wingspread Lane that occurred on Saturday, November 21st, 2020. View the press release on this incident.
Anyone with information on the location of James Elliott Fitch or regarding this homicide is encouraged to call Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5807. To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
