Va. DMV offers commercial driver’s license renewals online

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia DMV is now offering commercial driver’s license renewals online.
According to a press release from the DMV, the new option gives eligible commercial drivers the opportunity to renew their credentials online at dmvNOW.com. Previously, commercial driver’s license holders were required to visit a DMV location in person each time to renew their credentials.
“We are continually looking for ways to assist our customers during these challenging times,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb in the release. “The opportunity to renew online gives our commercial driving community a convenient service option and focus office appointment opportunities on transactions for customers who need in-person assistance.”
More information on online renewal eligibility can be found here. Customers who are not eligible to renew their CDL online will need to schedule an appointment at dmvNOW.com/appt to renew in person.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration granted an extension of the validity of commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits that expire between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020. For more information on federal extensions related to endorsements and/or medical requirements, visit dmvNOW.com/covid19.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.