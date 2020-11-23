VA 30 Day Fund hoping to help 1,000 small businesses in the commonwealth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is working to help keep hundreds of small businesses alive in the commonwealth and across the nation.
The VA 30 Day Fund has helped more than 700 business in Virginia stay afloat during the pandemic through forgivable loans. They’re hoping to get that number to 1,000.
More than 50 business in Charlottesville alone, like Pearl Island Catering and Alakazam Toys have benefited from the fund.
“We started by trying to make sure folks had at least a month to pay their bills and do anything and everything they could to keep their employees in place. But this has gone on for 7 more months than we expected, so we’re in our 7th overtime, and we’re going to try to do as much as we can, as long as people are hurting,” said Virginia 30 Day Fund Co-founder Pete Snyder.
Business owners interested in help can apply here.
