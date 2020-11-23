UVA Medical Center preparing for possibility of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in mid-December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine is closer than ever. This comes as cases push hospitals and health care workers to a critical max this Thanksgiving week.
While the vaccine process could take some time, University of Virginia Medical Center is already looking ahead and making arrangements.
Vaccines from manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna still need to go through additional approval phases before they get the green light from scientists and health experts. UVA healthcare workers are preparing for the possibility of distribution before the end of the year.
“UVA Health and other hospitals and other health care entities throughout the state are going to be probably the first in line to receive the vaccine as it starts to come out,” Director of Hospital Epidemiology at UVA Dr. Costi Sifri said.
Behind the scenes, Dr. Sifri and several others are making arrangements for a vaccine’s arrival.
“Already we can anticipate sort of what the general outline will be, but we don’t exactly know when the time frame will be over anticipating,” Dr. Sifri said. “Maybe, as soon as the second week of December.”
For Dr. Sifri, it is exciting to plan out the next steps. “Millions of doses of vaccine have been in the process of being manufactured right now as we speak,” he said.
This is also a task that presents plenty of obstacles. UVA is proceeding with caution.
“It’s gotten a lot of attention, some of these vaccines have pretty difficult or challenging vaccine storage requirements and handling requirements,” Dr. Sifri said. Most notably, the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored in a freezer at -70 degrees Celsius.
“We’ve gone through the effort of purchasing a couple of freezers in anticipation of storing the vaccine and distributing it,” Dr. Sifri said.
UVA has already filled a schedule with several volunteers willing to give out the vaccine. If the Pfizer vaccine is granted emergency use authorization, Dr. Sifri anticipates that essential health care workers will receive it first.
“We will be doing things in a very deliberate fashion so, for example, we won’t vaccinate an entire department all at the same time,” Dr. Sifri said. “But we’ll do it with different groups, small numbers on different days of the week over a couple of weeks.”
Dr. Sifri says he agrees with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in that a vaccine would likely not become more widely available to the public at large until the spring of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.