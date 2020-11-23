Thanksgiving Week Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front is sweeping east on this Monday. It brought some rain overnight into the early morning. Rain showers exit to the east. It will trend drier, sunnier, breezy and cooler through the day.
Clear, calmer and colder overnight with areas of frost.
Seasonable sunshine for Tuesday.
Tracking a new wet weather maker developing over the Mississippi Valley for Wednesday. This storm system will spread rain our weather late Wednesday, mainly Wednesday night into the first half of Thanksgiving Day, Thursday.
Drier and milder Friday into Saturday.
Sunday also looks dry at this time. Watching the progress of our next rain maker due into town in a week.
Monday: Early showers exit to the east. Becoming drier, breezy, sunnier with temperatures steady in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
Monday overnight: Clear and colder. Areas of frost by dawn. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Tuesday: Sunshiny and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the 30s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Rain is most likely Wednesday night. Highs upper 50s. Lows near 50.
Thanksgiving Day: Mainly morning rain. Trending drier later in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows near 40.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Rain more likely for next Monday at this time.
