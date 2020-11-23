Sunny, Cool Tuesday. Keeping Eye on Thanksgiving Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold overnight, a sunny and cool day ahead for Tuesday. More clouds will develop Wednesday ahead of the next storm system developing over the Mississippi Valley. This storm will track to our west, but bring us rain late Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Day morning, at this time. Currently, rain amounts look to average around or less than a half inch. Some clearing is possible Thanksgiving Day afternoon with highs in the mild 60s. A dry Black Friday and start to the weekend. Another storm may impact us with more rain later Sunday into monday of next week.