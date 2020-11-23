Sunny, Cool Tuesday. Keeping Eye on Thanksgiving Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold overnight, a sunny and cool day ahead for Tuesday. More clouds will develop Wednesday ahead of the next storm system developing over the Mississippi Valley. This storm will track to our west, but bring us rain late Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Day morning, at this time. Currently, rain amounts look to average around or less than a half inch. Some clearing is possible Thanksgiving Day afternoon with highs in the mild 60s. A dry Black Friday and start to the weekend. Another storm may impact us with more rain later Sunday into monday of next week.
Tonight: Clear and colder. Areas of frost by dawn. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Tuesday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Tuesday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the 30s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Rain is most likely Wednesday night. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.
Thanksgiving Day: Mainly morning rain. Trending drier later in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows near 40.
Sunday:Mostly cloudy, cooler. Rain possible late. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Rain and turning cooler. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
