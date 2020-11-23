Submit festive videos for Grand Illumination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 2020 Grand Illumination is coming soon, and we need your help to make it even more exciting! We are calling for community submissions for two different videos.
The first video would be a countdown to the illumination: Just film a video of you or your family counting down from 20 to one.
The second video is just no more than 10 seconds of you and your family putting up your Christmas tree, dancing to holiday tunes, or any festive activities.
You can submit just one or both videos here.
NBC29 will air the Grand Illumination Friday, December 4, starting at 6 p.m. on the CW and then moving over to NBC29 at 7.p.m.
